Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 2.2%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,368.25 and last traded at $1,367.59. Approximately 511,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,024,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,338.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,286.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,081.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $610.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,810 shares of company stock valued at $29,421,767 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 8,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.