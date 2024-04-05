Brokerages Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) PT at $88.71

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALTR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other Altair Engineering news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 375 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $31,368.75. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $807,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,707.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $31,368.75. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,047 shares of company stock valued at $22,766,850. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,761,445 shares of the software’s stock valued at $484,826,000 after buying an additional 33,503 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,493 shares of the software’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,182,339 shares of the software’s stock valued at $99,494,000 after buying an additional 583,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

ALTR stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -642.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.42. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.48 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

