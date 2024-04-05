Brokerages Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Target Price at $55.88

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $53.38 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.