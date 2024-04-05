Brokerages Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Target Price at $13.50

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIAV. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday.

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,093 shares of company stock worth $319,841. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,739,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,411,000 after buying an additional 451,354 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,560,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,687 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.50 and a beta of 0.95. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

