Brokers Offer Predictions for OPKO Health, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Price Performance

OPK stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Insider Activity

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 511,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $480,839.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,730,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Krasno acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 511,531 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $480,839.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,730,131.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,907,715 shares of company stock valued at $6,585,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in OPKO Health by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.