Brokers Set Expectations for Semtech Co.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Semtech in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

SMTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.35.

Semtech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Semtech by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

