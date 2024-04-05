Brokers Set Expectations for Usio, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Usio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Usio’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Usio has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 million, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 21,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 49,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

