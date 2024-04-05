Brokers Set Expectations for Usio, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Usio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Usio’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.
Usio Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Usio has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 million, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.
Usio Company Profile
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.
