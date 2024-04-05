Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.70. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 3,862,327 shares traded.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooge Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Brooge Energy worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.