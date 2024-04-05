Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Down 2.9%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.14. Approximately 179,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,030,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -443.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

