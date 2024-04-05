Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

ADIL opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Adial Pharmaceuticals

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 131,287 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

