Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $460.00 to $400.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cable One traded as low as $399.00 and last traded at $399.20, with a volume of 26790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $410.63.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $627.80.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cable One by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cable One by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.63.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.86 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $411.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

