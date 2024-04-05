Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays started coverage on Cadence Bank in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.77.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $27.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.99 million. Analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 528,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 124,084 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,258,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after buying an additional 331,097 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,827,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after buying an additional 1,063,055 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $5,177,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $3,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.