Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target to C$167.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Hammond Power Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %
TSE:HPS.A opened at C$146.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12 month low of C$34.82 and a 12 month high of C$153.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$114.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.41.
About Hammond Power Solutions
