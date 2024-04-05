Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target to C$167.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

TSE:HPS.A opened at C$146.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12 month low of C$34.82 and a 12 month high of C$153.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$114.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.41.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

