Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Shares Down 6.4%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.62. 3,144,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,980,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a market cap of $93.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,036,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 904,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 319,538 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,236 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 745.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103,630 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 224,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

