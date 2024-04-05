Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.69 on Monday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 45,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 39,159 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 436,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 94,395 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

