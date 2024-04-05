Capital One Financial Comments on Enerplus Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$27.75 to C$27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.67.

Enerplus Price Performance

TSE ERF opened at C$27.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.24. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$18.23 and a 12-month high of C$27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of C$595.12 million during the quarter.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total transaction of C$2,521,965.58. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

