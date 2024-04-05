Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $477.73. 3,265,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $382.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.