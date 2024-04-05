Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.2% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $260.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.43.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

