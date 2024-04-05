Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 54,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $1,490,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 241,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

