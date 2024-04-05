Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $13.83 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

