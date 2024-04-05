Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

