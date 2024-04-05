Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,225 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SGOL stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $22.03.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.