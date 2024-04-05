Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases 685 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 47,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $159.50 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.45 and a 200-day moving average of $147.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

