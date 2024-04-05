Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,319 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Catalent Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 118,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,477. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

