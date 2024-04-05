Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CATY stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $3,116,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 178,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after acquiring an additional 75,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,680,000 after purchasing an additional 83,370 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 280.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 246,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

