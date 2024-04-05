CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,486,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 3,077,414 shares.The stock last traded at $11.54 and had previously closed at $11.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CCCS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $54,719.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $54,719.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 324,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $3,948,166.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,385.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,999,642 shares of company stock worth $718,660,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Articles

