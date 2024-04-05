Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.41

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 2869980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

