Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 5,321 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $197,887.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $92,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 5,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $197,887.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $965,026. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.72. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $44.45.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

