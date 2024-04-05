Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Patrick F. Smith Sells 14,427 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of CERT stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CERT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Certara by 584.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Certara by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 14,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 42.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

