Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $19.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,427 shares of company stock valued at $405,095 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,743,000 after buying an additional 9,055,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Certara by 92.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after buying an additional 1,546,396 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 58.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $15,915,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $17.75 on Friday. Certara has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Articles

