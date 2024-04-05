Champion Iron Limited to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

CIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$6.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$4.57 and a 12 month high of C$7.77.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$506.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$468.60 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

