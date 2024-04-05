Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,680,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 29th total of 14,890,000 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

CHGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Chegg to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

CHGG stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.83 million, a P/E ratio of -44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Chegg has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Chegg by 58.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

