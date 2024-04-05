Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $119.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHK. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

Shares of CHK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.40. 1,076,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.66. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

