Chevron’s (CVX) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.32.

Get Chevron alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $160.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.