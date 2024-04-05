Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 6,924 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of 3M worth $36,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

