Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 335,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,558,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fiserv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.66. The company had a trading volume of 567,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,261. The company has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day moving average is $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

