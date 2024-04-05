Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $59,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SYK traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.71. The company had a trading volume of 208,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,765. The company has a market capitalization of $133.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.