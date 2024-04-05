Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $32,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $114.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,025. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $114.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

