Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $33,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $992,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $16,077,000. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in General Dynamics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $26,868,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.69. The company had a trading volume of 228,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $294.92. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.08.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

