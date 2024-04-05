Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $55.92 Million Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Terreno Realty worth $55,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

TRNO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.13. The stock had a trading volume of 110,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.87. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63.

Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

