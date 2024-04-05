Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of CME Group worth $43,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $212.84. The company had a trading volume of 408,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,098. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

