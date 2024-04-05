Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 348 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $33,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH traded up $9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $565.35. 224,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $308.26 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.