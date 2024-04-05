Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,448 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $58,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.97. 1,493,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,594,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.