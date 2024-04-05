Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,448 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $58,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Charles Schwab
In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab
Charles Schwab Price Performance
SCHW traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.97. 1,493,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,594,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.
Charles Schwab Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Charles Schwab
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.