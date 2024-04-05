Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,190 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $47,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,070. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,998. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.70. The company has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $69.20.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

