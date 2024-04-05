Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CAO Stacy Bowman Sells 8,025 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Stacy Bowman sold 604 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $10,745.16.

On Friday, February 2nd, Stacy Bowman sold 1,120 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $19,824.00.

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.71, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in Chewy by 104.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chewy by 47.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

