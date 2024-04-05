China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,949 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 382.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 419,813 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 938,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after buying an additional 242,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,264,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.28. 110,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $44.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

BBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

