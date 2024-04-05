China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,384 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 351.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $473,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,485 shares in the company, valued at $657,689.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 596,412 shares of company stock worth $41,917,612. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ACLX traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $63.25. 52,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,574. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $75.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Arcellx

About Arcellx

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.