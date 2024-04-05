China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,000 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in XPeng by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 355.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 33.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.50. 3,216,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,587,033. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

