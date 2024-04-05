China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.34. 63,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,841. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.82. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.