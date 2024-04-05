China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,529,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

